UPDATE: Police confirm missing motorcyclist safely located

Police say Gregory Allen Leonard was last seen riding his motorcycle in Roanoke County between midnight and 12:15 a.m. on July 5, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department)

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Roanoke County Police have confirmed that Gregory Leonard has been safely located in Bristol, Virginia.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are currently searching for a motorcyclist who went missing overnight after being seen riding through Roanoke County with a friend.

The Roanoke County Police Department says word came in on Monday, July 5 about a missing person/overdue motorist, Gregory “Greg” Allen Leonard from Bristol, Virginia.

According to the department, Leonard was last seen driving his black Honda motorcycle with Virginia tag W67215, in the 3700 block of West Main Street near State Police Headquarters in Roanoke County between midnight and 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police say Leonard was heading west towards Christiansburg with a friend on a separate motorcycle. However, as the friend approached the interchange for Route 460 and I-81 in Christiansburg, he reportedly noticed Leonard was not behind him.



Officials say the friend could not find Leonard and contacted the Roanoke County Police Department since his last known location was in Roanoke County.

Members of the Roanoke County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have tried to track down Leonard, but they have yet to find him.

If you happen to see Leonard or his motorcycle, or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.