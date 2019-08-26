Missing Virginia boy with autism found safe

Authorities are actively searching for a child with autism who went missing in Page County.

Police said Monday morning that 12-year-old Collin Branch was last seen in the area of Kennedy’s Peak, which is a hiking area in Luray.

Branch is described as a white male with dirty blonde/brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour polo, gray shorts and black and white shoes with red accents.

“Please check waterways, pools, outbuildings, animal pens, farm equipment, vehicles, etc. Dial 911 immediately if you have any information,” the local sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page.

“Additional resources from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Teams have been requested and are en route or on location, including K9’s, ground searchers and aircraft.”

🚨🚨🚨 MISSING CHILD 🚨🚨🚨Page County Sheriff’s Office is working a search for a missing child with autism in the area of… Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 26, 2019

Anyone with any information is asked to “dial 911 immediately if you have any information.”