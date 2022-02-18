AutoZone to invest $185.2 million for New Kent warehouse, distribution center; 352 new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that AutoZone, Inc. will invest $185.2 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution center in New Kent County.

The company will construct an 800,000-square-foot distribution center and direct import facility in the New Kent City Center to serve as its East Coast distribution operation, creating 352 new jobs.

“AutoZone’s new distribution and direct import facility in New Kent County will be a historic economic boost for the region and demonstrates the advantages of Virginia’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The supply chain sector continues to gain momentum and this major investment is a powerful testament to the Commonwealth’s assets and competitiveness. We thank AutoZone for creating over 350 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and look forward to its future success.”

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, according to a release by the office of the governor.

“AutoZone’s newest distribution operation in New Kent County will enable the company to easily access 47 percent of U.S. consumers within a one-day drive and global markets through The Port of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Caren Merrick. “With more than 4,600 supply chain operations located throughout the Commonwealth, Virginia has emerged as a premier logistics destination serving as a single gateway into critical customer markets. We look forward to a continued partnership with AutoZone.”