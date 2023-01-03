RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Virginia has increased to $3.12, a 16-cent climb from $2.96 a week before.

Costs have increased across the country, following a milestone decrease last week. The national average for regular gas currently sits at $3.23 a gallon compared to $3.10 a week ago but $3.29 this time last year, according to AAA.

In Virginia, AAA figures show the current average cost per gallon of regular gas is $3.12. This time last year, it was $3.15.

The average cost of diesel gas in Virginia remains higher than last year, with today’s current price per gallon at $4.84. AAA data shows it was $3.49 at this point in 2021.

Prices have increased this week, but not in every Virginia county and city. According to AAA, here are some of the different prices across the commonwealth: