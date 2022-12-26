RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Virginia has dropped below $3.00 — a milestone for the continued improvement over the last few months.

Costs have continued to drop across the country, not just in Virginia. According to AAA, the national average for regular gas currently sits at $3.10 a gallon compared to $3.29 this time a year ago.

In Virginia, AAA figures show the current average cost per gallon of regular gas is $2.97. This time last year, it was $3.16.

The average cost of diesel gas in Virginia remains higher than last year, with today’s current price per gallon at $4.85. AAA data shows it was $3.50 at this point in 2021.

Prices have fallen, but not in every Virginia county and city. According to AAA, here are some of the different prices across the commonwealth: