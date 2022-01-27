Avian flu cases identified in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least two wild birds in Virginia have been recently confirmed to have Avian Influenza, a virus that is very contagious among birds.

This comes after the virus was detected in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said, “these detections were not unexpected.”

According to the CDC, the virus can make the birds sick or result in death but most birds infected do not end up getting sick. The risk to the public is low and people should be mindful that they properly prepare and handle meat and eggs.

The Avian Influenza can negatively impact poultry which can harm backyard farmers and commercial productions. The department of wildlife said people who are farming poultry should review their biosecurity efforts to keep their birds separate from possibly infected wild birds.

If your birds become ill, you can report it to the State Veterinarian’s Office at (804) 692-0601 or at vastatevet@vdacs.virginia.gov.