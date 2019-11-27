AWOL Marine wanted in murder case arrested

Michael Brown, the AWOL Marine wanted in a murder case out of Franklin County, has been arrested, 8News Sister Station WFXR reports.

Authorities say Brown has been on the run since he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune last month. He was wanted for questioning in the death of his mother’s boyfriend, 54-year-old Rodney Brown, and later added to FBI’s Most Wanted List.

U.S. Marshals believe Brown drove a camper to the Roanoke area last Thursday and tried to contact relatives.

