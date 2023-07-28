Collage of images from Back Bay and Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuges (Photos: Kellie Harlow and FWS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two national wildlife refuges located in Virginia will have free admission on Thursday, Aug. 4 as a part of Great American Outdoors Act Day.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS), the Great American Outdoors Act “authorizes the use of up to $1.9 billion a year in energy development revenues for five years for needed maintenance to facilities and infrastructure in our wildlife refuges, national parks, forests, recreation areas and American Indian schools.”

As a part of Great American Outdoors Act Day, all national wildlife refuges that normally charge an entrance fee will be free on Aug. 4, according to FWS.

Locations in Virginia that will offer free admission are Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia Beach and Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.

Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge (Photo: Kellie Harlow)

Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge (Photo: Kellie Harlow)

Horses at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (Photo: FWS)

Concessions or permit fees for activities like hunting, fishing or special tours are not covered by free admission, according to FWS.