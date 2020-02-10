Backstreet Boys coming to Virginia Beach for 2nd DNA North American tour

WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: (L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys perform at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Backstreet is coming back to the beach!

After selling out its 2019 North American shows, the group announced the second North American leg of their DNA Tour on Monday. DNA, released in 2019, is the boy band’s 10th studio album.

The boys will start the tour July 10 in New York before heading to Virginia Beach on Sunday, July 19. They’ll also make a stop at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 21. They didn’t perform in Virginia in 2019, but did have shows at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tickets for the Sunday, July 19 show at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach go on sale Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

You can expect to hear new songs from DNA such as “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “No Place,” in addition to all the hits — including “I Want It That Way,” “Larger Than Life” and “Everybody.”

LATEST HEADLINES: