Bad news: Here’s why gas prices went up 5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gas prices are shaping up to be the most expensive it’s been in about a year, according to AAA.

Last week’s winter weather forced the shutdown of Gulf Coast and some mid-west refineries, resulting in gas stocks tightening and gas prices rising.

States gas price averages increased by double digits, sending the national average up by 13 cents to $2.63, the highest national average since October 2019.

In a release, AAA said the Commonwealth’s average is $2.53, which has increased 13 cents in just a week, 23 cents from a month ago and 30 cents from this time last year.

“When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already. That means regular gasoline deliveries will resume and impacted stations will be re-fueled.”

The motor club expects gas prices to remain high until oil production is back to normal levels. So, drivers can expect more expensive prices — but no major spikes.

AAA complied a list of current gas prices from across Virginia: