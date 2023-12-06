CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia has scheduled the release of an adult bald eagle that Chesapeake Animal Services had rescued.

On Oct. 23, an animal control officer responded to a call for an eagle was found down and unable to fly. The eagle was then brought to a wildlife rehabilitator who provided supportive care overnight.

According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the bird had corneal ulcers in both eyes and lesions on each foot, among other health issues such as dehydration and lead poisoning.

Over the following weeks, the eagle was rehabilitated and cleared for release.

The bald eagle is set to be released by Wildlife Center President Ed Clark at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Lake Park.