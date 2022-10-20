RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl, crack, heroin and ghost guns across the Metro-Richmond and Eastern Virginia area, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

Court documents state that 33-year-old O’Neil Gayle a.k.a. “Pat” pleaded guilty on June 30 to distributing a list of drugs, including almost 150 grams of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl mixture.

Gayle also distributed illegal drugs and paraphernalia to a confidential undercover source in Eastern Virginia on more than two occasions between Sept. 17 and Nov. 18, 2021, which included:

148 grams of fentanyl (6,976 doses)

140 grams of heroin (1,400 doses)

A 9mm semiautomatic ghost gun

A second high-capacity ghost gun capable of accepting more than 28 rounds of ammunition

Ghost guns are firearms without a serial number, often made with a 3-D printer, so there is no way to track origins or owners. In this case, both guns Gayle sold the undercover source had been made using a 3-D printer, according to the statement of facts. Both were found to be fully operational.

Gayle was arrested about a month after the last undercover operation, on Dec. 15, at which time the release by the DOJ stated he was found to be in possession of 400 grams of fentanyl, just over 56 grams of crack, seven grams of cocaine hydrochloride and $7,000 cash.