Banking info for some Va. Employment Commission customers changed without permission

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is aware of an issue regarding customers who’ve had their banking information on file changed without permission.

The VEC said in a statement they are investigating the reports and has limited its claims filing website functionality until further notice.

“We are investigating each report, but at this point, there is no evidence that our systems were compromised or hacked,” the statement added. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to mitigate the potential impact from these reports.”

You can verify your current banking info by calling 1-800-897-5630.

VEC will never contact you asking you to update banking information or share your PIN.

If you believe your information has been compromised, or you think you may be the victim of identity theft, you can report it to the VEC here.