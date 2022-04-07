RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A “Malibu Barbie” themed truck tour will make several stops in Virginia, as it grooves its way along the East Coast.

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will stop by Richmond for one day only this weekend.

The 70’s beach-vibe truck will feature exclusive, retro-inspired merchandise for purchase as a part of its U.S. tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary and iconic heritage of Malibu Barbie.

The truck will make an appearance Saturday, April 9 at Short Pump Town Center mall, 11800 West Broad Street, at the main entrance near Pottery Barn. The truck will be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Virginia stops on the truck tour:

Richmond Appearance: Short Pump Town Center, Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

McLean Appearance: Tysons Corner Center, Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m .

. DC Appearance: Pentagon Row, Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

Columbia Appearance: The Mall in Columbia, Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

The newly redesigned Malibu Barbie truck will offer an array of brand new 70s-themed Malibu Barbie

beach apparel and accessories. Merchandise will be available for purchase by credit card, with pieces ranging in price from $12 to $75.