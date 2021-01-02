Barn destroyed, about 70 rabbits die in fire on Buckhorn Drive in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a barn fire Friday afternoon during which, officials say about 70 rabbits passed away due to their injuries.

The call came in around 5 p.m. for the incident in the 700 block of Buckhorn Drive.

Once on the scene, crews say they found smoke and fire coming from a detached barn on the property which is where the rabbits were housed.

The fire was under control at 5:45 p.m. Officials said in a statement released that the barn was “completely destroyed,” and a residential structure on the property suffered minor heat damage.

No additional injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No additional information is available at this time.







Courtesy: City of Suffolk