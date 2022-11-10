HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man who robbed a Harrisonburg bank with a BB gun in January has been sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Charles Joseph Hood, 63, entered the First Citizens Bank of Harrisonburg on Jan. 4 wearing a mask, sunglasses and wig, approaching the counter to ask a manager about opening an account.

Once in the manager’s office, Hood forced him to place $15,000 in a bag, then fled the scene. He quickly rode a bike he had discarded nearby to a local Firehouse Subs, dropping his bike, wig and outer jacket behind the restaurant. He then stashed his BB gun in the bathroom of a nearby Mediterranean restaurant.

Hood then walked to a nearby Walmart and purchased new shoes. It was when Hood left the Walmart and attempted to call a taxi that he was spotted by an officer responding to the robbery.

Hood tried to run away but was eventually caught after running through traffic on a nearby road.

Hood was initially charged with brandishing a firearm in addition to the robbery charge, but that was dismissed after he entered a guilty plea.