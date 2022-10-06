Shopping for groceries with a cotton mesh eco bag is a zero waste concept. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those receiving SNAP benefits will be seeing more money hit their accounts after a planned increase announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture went into effect on Oct. 1.

The recent adjustment is the result of an annual increase to account for a higher cost of living and higher food costs, according to the USDA.

The increase means the maximum amount allocated to single beneficiaries each month has risen to $281. The USDA said a family of two will see an estimated increase of $57 per month, and a family of four is estimated to see around $104 more per month.

Those receiving SNAP benefits will be seeing more money hit their accounts after a planned increase announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture went into effect on Oct. 1. 2022. (Photo: United States Department of Agriculture)

The USDA said the increase will “help ensure that SNAP benefits for low-income Americans keep pace with inflation.”

Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through October, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.

According to paperwork filed with the USDA, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be loaded onto EBT cards on October 16.