RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Know before you go this holiday weekend – all Virginia ABC stores will be closing early on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Virginia ABC said all stores will open at normal operating hours, 12 p.m. on Monday, and will close promptly at 6 p.m.

During the days leading to Memorial Day, Virginia ABC is holding a “SUNsational Summer Stock Up Sale” where 10 popular liquors will be 20% off when you buy the 1.75L option. The sale is from May 26 to May 29. Click here for a full list of all bottles included.

A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 395 stores—including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location—can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov.