Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival continues through next weekend in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – The largest sunflower festival on the east coast is going on now in Buchanan.

The sixth annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Buchanan continues through Sunday, Sept. 19.

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC. offers a unique experience to visit the working farm and enjoy over 600,000 sunflowers.

During the festival, visitors can experience handmade crafts, children’s activities, food, live music and more.

At the end of the year, all of the sunflowers are harvested and seeds are bagged for black oil sunflower bird seed which will be sold locally.

“The economic impact the festival has on the community is tremendous. had a new vendor from 2020 share they did approximately $5,600 in sales at the Sunflower Festival and $25,000 overall for the year. They also said the majority of their sales after the Sunflower Festival weekends were driven by their presence there.” Candace Monaghan, Founder and owner of Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers

Beaver Dam Farms say they are proud to practice corporate responsibility by giving back to its community and environment in a variety of ways.

Each year, they provide two $500 scholarships to area high schools and two $250 scholarships to the community.

They also sponsor activity books designed by the farm’s founder and owner Candace Monaghan which have been given out to over 2,000 local elementary schools this year.

The farm also waives vendor fees for local non-profits, church groups and school groups at the festival.

Hours for the festival are below:

Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the festival, click here.