Bedford County Sheriff asking for help finding missing man

Virginia News

James Cary Mitchell

BEDFORD, Va (WRIC) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who has not been heard from since Jan. 15.

According to a post on the Bedford County Sheriff’s Facebook page, James Cary Mitchell, 41, was reported missing Jan. 17. His car is a white GMC Yukon with Virginia tags MRSJCM.

Mitchell has brown hair and blue eyes as well as a tattoo of his initials and a teardrop near his right eye. He is about 5’7″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

