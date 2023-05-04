BEDFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The National D-Day Memorial Foundation in Bedford is dedicated to preserving the history of June 6, 1944, when land, sea and air forces from the allied forces arrived on the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II. Now, this history can be discovered online with the foundation’s newly re-designed website.

The new website — designed by the Richmond-based advertising firm Elevation — offers resources for teachers and students, as well as easy ways to buy tickets or to donate. Most of all, the site is dedicated to preserving the history of D-Day for a new generation through videos, photos and audio.

“Creating the new website allowed us to not only update our content, but to make it more accessible, efficient, mobile friendly, and much more intuitive for users,” April Cheek-Messier, National D-Day Memorial Foundation President and CEO, said. “With education at the core of our mission, the website redesign is another educational tool that enhances our ability to reach people of all ages in a meaningful and engaging way.”

The Foundation has plans to keep adding to the website, including with interactive features like a virtual aerial map of the Memorial site and 3D artifact gallery.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded the Memorial a $5,000 grant for the website redesign.