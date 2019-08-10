Beginner’s luck: Virginia woman wins over $31,000 in VA lottery as first-time player

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk woman won over $31,00 from a Virginia Lottery Print ‘n Play ticket as a first-time player.

Shakilya Evans never thought she would be holding a check that has $31,285 written on it, but she was.

Evans had the never played Virginia Lottery’s Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game, however, she has seen other people play it.

She took her chance, decided to play, and it turned out to be an exciting decision.

Evans bought the ticket at Park N Shop located on 443 East Washington St. in Suffolk. With the game having varying price points, she bought one for $5.

Since it was her first time playing, she asked the employee to help her determine if she had won. The employee gave her the great news.

“I went crazy,” Evans said. “I was in disbelief.”

The starting jackpot for Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is $50,000 with three pricing points: $2, $5, $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket wins 50%, and the $10 ticket wins 100% of the jackpot.

Evans’ odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 240,000.