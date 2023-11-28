VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North American river otter that had been at the Virginia Aquarium for more than 15 years was humanely euthanized Monday after having been diagnosed with intestinal lymphoma.

Tippy the river otter was diagnosed with intestinal lymphoma in September. Aquarium staff are mourning his loss.

Tippy, a 16-year-old North American river otter who had spent more than 15 years at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach, was humanely euthanized Monday after an illness (Photo – Virginia Aquarium)

“Our staff have cared for Tippy for nearly 16 years. His antics and vibrant persona are missed,” said Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, president and CEO of the Virginia Aquarium in a statement. “I am so very proud of our dedicated team and thank each of them for their compassionate care.”

Tippy had been at the Virginia Aquarium since Jan. 10, 2008 after being born at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas March 27, 2007.

After aquarium staff saw signs that Tippy’s weight was going down despite a normal appetite, the veterinary team, including a veterinary internal medicine specialist, conducted a diagnostic procedure Sept. 12, using an endoscope to examine and get a sample of his digestive tract, which led to the intestinal lymphoma diagnosis.

After that, Tippy was treated to support his digestive system and target the lymphoma, as the aquarium’s veterinary staff monitored Tippy and gave him supportive care to keep him comfortable.

He initially responded well to treatment, but over the weekend, his overall health began to decline. After what the aquarium said was a “thoughtful and careful study” of Tippy’s health, its veterinary and animal care team decided to euthanize him.

His trainers described Tippy as inquisitive and a problem solver, and enjoyed the ice cakes that he got on his birthday and holidays. His favorite food was herring, and his favorite thing to interact with was fake kelp.

Typically, North American river otters live eight to nine years in their natural habitat, and well into their teens when under human care. While native to the region, otters’ habitat range is impacted by habitat loss and a sensitivity to environmental pollution.