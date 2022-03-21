WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WRIC) — NASA is launching a sounding rocket from their Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia Monday night.

The two-stage suborbital-sounding rocket is scheduled for launch March, 21 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from NASA’s launch range on Wallops Island, Virginia.

The rocket is classified as a Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket, which NASA defines as “a high-performance two-stage vehicle used for payloads weighing less than 400 pounds.”

The purpose of the rocket launch mission — which NASA named the Boundary Layer Turbulence 2, or BOLT-2– is to increase the understanding of boundary layer transition, turbulent heating, and drag on vehicles flying at hypersonic conditions.

Boundary layer transition to turbulence is when smooth steady-going flow is interrupted and becomes unstable, causing turbulence to dominate, and significantly increasing the temperature and drag on high-speed vehicles.

BOLT-2 is an Air Force flight test being supported by NASA Langley. NASA said it will be working in close collaboration with the Airforce Office of Scientific Research on the mission.

Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. on the Wallops YouTube site. Launch updates will be available on the Wallops Facebook and Twitter pages.

According to NASA, here are the five best places to watch a Wallops launch:

Chincoteague Island Assateague Island National Seashore- Maryland Ocean City, Maryland Delaware Seashore Virginia Beach