RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the weather gets warmer in Virginia, kids are getting out of school, nature lovers are heading outside… and black bears are coming out of their winter dens. As bears begin exploring the outdoors, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has some tips on how to keep you and your home safe.

During the spring, black bears in Virginia will be hungry and on the hunt for food. But because natural food can be hard to find in early spring, bears become attracted to easy food sources humans leave out like garbage bins, compost piles, grills, bird feeders, and pet food.

While bears are naturally cautious of humans, they can overcome that wariness if they are rewarded with food. That is why when bears become active, it is important to secure any potential food sources near your home to reduce bear encounters.

“The goal is to make human sources of food harder for a bear to get than what nature provides, especially food that is high in fat and calories,” Nelson Lafon, Forest Wildlife Program Manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said. “Our staff respond to hundreds of situations involving bears every year, and most are due to these attractants.”

Homeowners are encouraged to clean up your yard and porch, take down birdfeeders and keep garbage, pet food and livestock feed inside, in a locked shed or in a bear resistant container. Also remember that screened-in porches or your car is not a secure place to keep food safe from bears.

There is also another thing to be wary of as the weather gets warmer — bear cubs. Female bears and their cubs will often emerge from their winter den and begin exploring come springtime. During this time, cubs may become separated from their mothers.

If you see a bear cub alone, leave the cub alone and do not intervene. This includes cubs that are alone in trees, as mother bears will often encourage her cubs to stay in a tree if she perceives a threat in the area.

Cubs that are injured, lethargic or has been in the same place for at least a day should not be touched. Instead, call the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Wildlife Conflict Helpline toll free at 1-855-571-9003.

For more information on black bears in Virginia, visit the DWR website.