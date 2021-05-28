Biden honors the life of former Virginia Senator John Warner: ‘Virginia was just fortunate to have him as long as they did’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden joined Governor Ralph Northam this morning at a rock climbing business in Alexandria to talk bout the state’s progress during the pandemic.

But before Biden started his speech, he honored the life and legacy of former Virginia Senator John Warner — who died on Tuesday from heart failure at the age of 94.

“I had the privilege of serving with John for three decades in the United States Senate,” said Biden. “I can say without hesitation he was a man of conscience, and a man of honor and in his life full of honors — the most enduring was his service to the people of Virginia.”

Warner was sometimes called a ‘jack of all trades’; he was a veteran, lawyer, senator, and celebrity. He was well-known for his bipartisan leadership and blurring traditional party lines.

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 08: US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John Warner (R-VA) remarks on the resignation of Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld at the US Capitol November 8, 2006 in Washington, DC. Warner said he supports President George W. Bush’s nomination of former CIA Director Robert Gates for Secretary of Defense. Warner said he anticipates Gates’ confirmation before the end of the year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Biden recalled when the longtime Republican senator “please and stunned” him during the middle of the 2020 Democratic Party primaries and endorsed him for President of the United States over the incumbent Donald Trump.

“It was how things sort of used to be back in the old days in the United States Senate,” Biden said.”People across the aisle would work with one another.”

John Warner was sworn into the U.S Senate in 1978 representing the Commonwealth of Virginia where he served five terms before retiring in 2009.

Warner passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria with his wife, Jeanne Vander Myde, and daughter by his side.

“John was a man of great integrity– he’s missed, and Virginia was just fortunate to have him as long as they did,” he said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.