Biden returns $26M in border wall money to Navy shipyard

by: The Associated Press

The hammerhead looms over the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia on Friday, January 25, 2013. It’s a Hampton Roads icon, a part of the region’s landscape for more than 70 years, instantly recognizable. ( Steve Earley | The Virginian-Pilot )

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending $26 million in federal funds back to a U.S. Navy shipyard in Virginia.

The money had been diverted by President Donald Trump to pay for a wall along the Mexico border.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the shipyard money is a sliver of the $3.6 billion that Trump had moved from the Department of Defense.

The Biden Administration is now sending billions back to a series of military projects. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use the $26 million to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings.

They include a lack of sprinklers, poor placement of fire alarms and no mass notification system. The facility builds and repairs U.S. Navy ships.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

