Big crowds hit Virginia Beach Oceanfront after Phase One reopening plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Oceanfront in Virginia Beach was met with big crowds for the first day of reopening. On Saturday, the second day after Governor Ralph Northam’s Phase One reopening plan, beachgoers embraced the sunshine and dined at restaurants with outdoor seating.

Restaurants operating with outdoor seating were met with new guidelines that enforce tables be kept at least six feet apart — with no gatherings at the bar and surfaces were wiped down frequently.

While several businesses adhered to social distancing guidelines, some customers said they felt safe regardless.

William Suarez, a customer, said it is his impression that businesses were following proper guidelines.

“I feel safe. The guidelines are cool. From what I’ve seen everyone is following them,” Suarez said.

One salon in the area was even doing temperature checks and deep cleanings after each client left their appointment.

