RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Senate passed a bill requiring public elementary and secondary schools to obtain automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — devices that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and automatically deliver an electrical shock to restore normal rhythm.

The bill was introduced by Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William) after NFL Player Demar Hamlin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a regular season game in early January.

During the same week, Virginia schools prepared for sudden cardiac arrests on school grounds by partnering with The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, learning how to handle cardiac arrests.

The bill must now pass through the Virginia House of Delegates.

