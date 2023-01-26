FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A bill that would have allowed casino gaming near the Silver Line was struck down at its patron’s request in the Virginia General Assembly less than a week after it was introduced.

St. Sen. David Marsden (D-Burke) introduced SB 1543 on Jan. 20. The bill would have allowed casinos to open along the Metro’s Silver Line in Northern Virginia.

According to the bill’s history, the bill was stricken at Marsden’s request on Jan. 25, five days after he introduced it.

DC News Now reached out to Marsden for comment, but as of early Thursday evening had not heard back from him or his office.

In order for a casino to open in any locality in Virginia, the General Assembly first has to pass legislation legalizing casino gambling in that area. From there, the matter would be put to a referendum, ultimately allowing voter’s in a particularly area to determine if casino gambling should be legalized there.

Virginia’s most casino opened its doors in Portsmouth earlier this week.