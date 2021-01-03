Billiards friends chalk it up for a friend in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — People were playing pool in a tournament for a purpose.

“The pool players kind of stick together. We come together hard times,” said Larry Whitt.

With each shot, these pool players are raising money for 73-year-old Pete Deisher, whose battling bladder cancer.

“It feels great to see everyone. You meet a lot of people playing this game,” said Deisher.

“Pete has the gray locks of love and always had just a beautiful mullet going on. He’s a great guy. Anytime anybody needed any help with anything, he was always there,” said Kory Wolford, owner of Wolf’s Den Billiards.

Pete has been playing pool all his life, but today he watches his friends.

“He is almost like a brother to me. He’s the best friend I’ve got,” said Whitt. “I’ve known him for about 25 years and, we’ve shot on the same pool team for about 23 years.”

As friends greet their cherished pal, Pete faces some big decisions.

“It was a big tumor in my bladder doctors say it’s progressive cancer,” said Deisher.

He just finished his last round of chemotherapy. Now, he has to choose what’s next.

“They will discuss with me what’s going on, but it’s up to me if I want the operation or do I want to take the chance, and the reason why they say take the chance is that it’s progressive and it’s in my muscle,” says Deisher.

Even with a tough decision ahead, it’s love from his billiard buddies and family that keeps him going.

“It feels good to know a lot of people know who I am and how much I mean to them,” said Deisher. “They mean the same to me too.”

