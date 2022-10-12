RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new state report says Black and Hispanic drivers are more likely to be stopped, searched and arrested by the police than white drivers in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services reviewed 567,181 traffic stops made in the commonwealth from July 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022, for its annual analysis, which is required in July under the Community Policing Act but wasn’t published until September.

Similar to the department’s first annual report from July 2021, the analysis says the information is preliminary and despite finding racial disparities in traffic stops it does not provide enough “to determine the extent to which these disparities may or may not be due to bias-based profiling or to other factors that can vary depending on race or ethnicity.”

The report found that Black drivers were overrepresented regardless of the reason for the traffic stop. Only 19.5% of Virginia’s driving-age population in the dataset used for the report was Black, but Black drivers accounted for 30.8% of those stopped.

Graph comparing the percentage of each racial/ethnic group among drivers stopped to the percentage of each racial/ethnic group in Virginia’s driving-age population. (screenshot from the 2022 “Report on Analysis of Traffic Stop Data collected under Virginia’s Community Policing Act”)

“Hispanic drivers (of any race) were also stopped at higher rates than White drivers, although not to the same extent as Black drivers,” the report states.

Per the analysis, Hispanic drivers represented 8.9% of Virginia’s driving-age population but made up 9.5% of drivers stopped by law enforcement.

“The overall finding of this analysis is that, statewide, Black and Hispanic drivers in Virginia were disproportionately stopped by law enforcement when compared to other drivers between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, based on the number of drivers stopped relative to their numbers in Virginia’s driving-age population,” the report concludes. “This type of disparity was seen among traffic stops made by many individual law enforcement agencies for which disparity measures could be calculated.”

Graph showing the searches made during traffic stops, by driver race/ethnicity. (screenshot from the 2022 “Report on Analysis of Traffic Stop Data collected under Virginia’s Community Policing Act”)

The Virginia General Assembly passed a law in 2020 making certain minor infractions on the roadway, such as a broken brake or tail light, into secondary infractions that can’t be used to pull a driver over. The law also bans officers from conducting searches based on the smell of marijuana alone.

Overall, traffic stops in Virginia went down from the previous year. The state’s 2021 analysis shows there were 613,483 traffic stops from July 2021 through the end of March that year.

Nearly 97% of stops were for traffic or equipment violations, according to the report. Traffic stops that led authorities to search the driver or vehicle dropped from last year’s rate of 3.8% to 2.4% and 1.5% of stops resulted in the driver being arrested, a 0.5% dip from last year’s rate.

There were 652 stops, 0.1% of all stops reported, where an officer used force and 730, 0.1% of all stops reported, where the subject of the stop used force against authorities, the report says.

A Youngkin spokesperson did not respond to a request to interview Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier on Wednesday. A statement from Mosier, a former Fauquier County sheriff, that repeated many points in the report was provided to 8News.

“The information presented in this report is preliminary. Although this analysis identified disparities in traffic stop rates related to race/ethnicity, it does not allow us to determine or measure specific reasons for these disparities,” Mosier’s statement read. “Further, the data within the Community Policing Database does not document—at all, let alone with respect to race or ethnicity—what happens after a given traffic stop, search, or arrest, such as findings within the judicial system about the appropriateness or adherence to due process.”

Among new recommendations for 2022, the report states the General Assembly should consider giving more specifics regarding the types of investigatory detentions that require data collection under the Community Policing Act. The 2022 report also recommended a change to make the deadline for the state’s analysis to be moved from July to November.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.