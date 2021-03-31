Blackstone man killed while standing in work zone on Weems Road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Blackstone man was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a work zone crash on Weems Road in Lancaster County.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the pedestrian-involved incident at 1:55 p.m.

In the 1700 block of Weems Road, northbound lanes were blocked for a highway project. That is where 58-year-old Michael Paynter was standing when he was struck. A driver from the work zone crew was operating a 2007 International truck when they backed up and hit Paynter.

Paynter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later passed away.

VSP is still investigating the incident.