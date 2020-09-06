BLM757 ‘Shut Down the Oceanfront 3.0’ rally in Virginia Beach leads to multiple arrests

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Black Lives Matter 757 group held a “Shut Down the Oceanfront 3.0” protest rally in Virginia Beach Saturday night.
9:43 p.m. — Virginia Beach Police confirmed with WAVY News 10 that multiple arrests have been made. Details on the amount of arrest or charges have not been released.
9:25 p.m. — Police are seen making multiple arrests during the demonstration.
*Videos may contain profanity*
9 p.m. — It appeared as though police took BLM 757’s leader Japharii Jones into custody.
8:40 p.m. — The march began at the Oceanfront.
7:57 p.m. — Protesters met at 1307 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.
7:15 p.m. — The Facebook post said 80 people responded to the event as “going.”
The event was posted to Facebook stating that the protest marks Saturday as the “100th day of solidarity and organizing in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.”
The post continues, “Local lawmakers have all but ignored Black organizers, and more specifically the city of Virginia Beach has ignored us or willfully obstructed our attempts to be heard.”
