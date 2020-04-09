Boar’s Head suspends production at Virginia facility after 4 employees test positive for COVID-19

JARRATT, Va. (WRIC) — State health officials alerted Boar’s Head this week that four employees at the company’s facility in Jarratt, Va., tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, production at the facility will be suspended Thursday and Friday.

In a release, Boar’s Head said the employees who tested positive are under quarantine and three have not been back to the facility since March 31, while the other has not been there since April 1. The company said it has taken “extra precautionary measures” in the wake of the positive tests.

“Above all, the health and safety of our employees is, and always has been, our top priority. Thus, out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending production operations at our Jarratt facility on Thursday, April 9th, and Friday, April 10th, to allow for deep sanitation and cleaning of the entire facility,” Boar’s Head statement read.

Some of the measures already put in place at facilities were shared in the company’s release:

Heightened cleaning and sanitation protocols, including extra focus on high touch surfaces, as well as conducting extensive facility-wide cleaning and sanitization process in accordance with CDC and OSHA COVID-19 guidance.

Arranging for supplemental disinfecting cleaning of our common-areas by a third-party specialist using an electro-static disinfectant spray.

Emphasizing best practices for personal hygiene, including use of frequent hand washing, and ensuring our employees have proper sanitization equipment.

To allow the safe social distance as recommended by the CDC, we have taken action to increase distances on our production lines wherever possible, and made the decision to slow production lines down or reduce lines as needed. We have also staggered break times to increase social distances and assembled an exterior tent to allow employees an area for greater distancing on breaks.

Any employees who we are aware have had direct exposure to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been medically advised by a healthcare professional to quarantine, are required to self-monitor at home for 14 days.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, all employees are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 (i.e., fever, cough, or shortness of breath). Any employees who are sick or demonstrating symptoms should stay at home and follow CDC recommended steps.

We have implemented strict on-site visitor policies to reduce the chance of exposing employees to COVID-19.

“Only very limited essential staff will be present to oversee the sanitation process, building maintenance and closure coordination. All Jarratt employees will be paid during the two-day production suspension. Our Jarratt facility will resume normal operations on Monday, April 13th. Upon return, all Jarratt employees – regardless of position – will be provided facemasks and gloves, which they will be required to wear,” the release continued.

