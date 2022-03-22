RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – According to a Virginia Marine Police press release, a body was recovered in the water off of Chincoteague, Va. around 1:15 p.m.

The Marine Police believe this to be the body of 17-year-old Nathan Jenkins who went missing January 22, 2022 after a boating accident. The accident left one other person dead and two others injured.

The medical examiner has yet to positively identify the body.

In their Tuesday press release, the Virginia Marine Police extended its deepest sympathy to the victim’s families.