UPDATE: Body found in Buena Vista after house fire; identified by family members as former police officer

(Photo: Courtesy Rhian Lowndes/WFXR News)

UPDATE 6:04 p.m.: While officials have not confirmed it, family members and neighbors tell WFXR News that the person who died in the house fire along Cherry Avenue was a retired Buena Vista police officer named Jay Patterson.

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a house fire in Buena Vista led to the discovery of a dead body.

The fire reportedly occurred at a home along Cherry Avenue.

WFXR News has reached out to the Buena Vista Police Department for more information about this incident.

(Photo: Courtesy Rhian Lowndes/WFXR News)

This is a developing story. Check back with WFXR News for updates.

