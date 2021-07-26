Body found in Shenandoah National Park identified as UVA economics professor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A body found in Shenandoah National Park over the weekend has been identified as the body of a University of Virginia economics professor.

The National Park Service said in a release that searchers discovered remains later identified as those of Julia Christine Devlin, 55, of Charlottesville. The remains were found in the southernmost part of the park.

Devlin was last seen July 14. The wreckage of her vehicle was found on July 17.

The search was conducted by Shenandoah National Park with assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Albemarle Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch. Efforts were suspended upon discovery of the remains on July 24.

The investigation into Devlin’s disappearance and death is ongoing.