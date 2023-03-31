STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found in Patrick County just yards over the state line has been identified as a missing North Carolina man.

On Tuesday, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said human remains were found Saturday afternoon in a creek near the North Carolina border in the Dry Pond area of Patrick County.

Smith said his office got a call from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, who had originally been called about the remains, but called PCSO when they realized that they had crossed the state line. Stokes County deputies said they had been called about a body being found by teenagers riding an ATV.

Patrick County officials and state police officers responded and found, according to satellite mapping, that the body was 169 yards inside of Virginia.

The remains were sent to the Virginia State Medical Examiner and identified as Trinity Fain, 25, who the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for after family had reported him missing in February.

The investigation is ongoing. A cause of death was not released.