VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A body has been found in the water at Sandbridge Beach in southeastern Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, an off-duty officer saw what they believed to be a body in the water off the beach on the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road on Friday, Sept. 16.

Units from Virginia Beach Fire Department Station 17 responded to the scene and recovered the body from the water.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Tew, who had been reported missing by the Coast Guard on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after his kayak was found about four miles off the coast the day before.