Boil water advisory still in effect in Farmville

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Farmville has located and isolated the water main break that led to a boil water advisory being in effect for residents, but that advisory is expected to remain in effect for a little while longer.

An update posted on the Farmville government’s website says the process of making the repairs will be slow and take days to complete. Some residents will have water coming into their homes, but the town is asking people to conserve and follow the boil advisory.

A drive-through water distribution station was opened at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium on Monday for residents to get bottled drinking water.

Work is underway to re-pressurize the town’s water system and refill water storage tanks.