Boil water notice issued for South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — A boil water advisory is in effect in South Hill, the town’s police department announced Thursday.

The boil advisory will remain in effect through midnight, Friday, July 3.

Citing a water main break near Miles Creek Crossing on Route 1, some customers of the Roanoke River Service Authority were affected. As a precaution, South Hill residents are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute, health officials added.

