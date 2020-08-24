Bojangles drafts 3 new colleges for their 2020 ‘Big Bo Boxes’ lineup; UVA’s box now available

UVA box from Bojangles available now.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bojangles is kicking off the football season with their ‘Big Bo Box.’ The lineup includes the University of Virginia.

This year, East Carolina University, UNC Wilmington and the University of Tennessee join a roster of universities.

Bojangles’ Big Bo Box lineup 2020

The box includes 8, 12 or 20-piece meals with the choice of home-style fixin’s, biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea. The boxes also include cups, plates and utensils.

“This year, maybe your favorite team can’t hear you from the stands, but they can see those Big Bo Boxes in your hands,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Bojangles said in a release.