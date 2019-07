NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat has prompted an evacuation of one of the ships at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk.

An official with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said a note was found on the ship saying there is a bomb on board.

Norfolk firefighters, police and a bomb squad have responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.