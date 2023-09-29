RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Bon Secours and Virginia’s largest health insurer have reached a new multi-year deal, ending a contract dispute that left thousands of Medicare recipients out of the health system’s network for months.

The agreement between Bon Secours Mercy Health, a health system with hospitals in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurer, was announced Friday after months of discussions over a new contract.

But details of the new deal were not released, with both sides citing “confidentiality provisions in the contract.”

“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we serve,” said Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.