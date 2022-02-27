(STACKER) — It’s not just NOVA – Virginia has a whole slate of fast-growing cities and towns.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities in Virginia experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with the economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities.

Now, the pandemic may be having a similar effect, pushing young people to cities as the country recovers from COVID.

#20. Short Pump

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,591

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 27.4%

— #106 among cities in Virginia, #4,205 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,626

— #36 largest city in Virginia, #1,467 largest city nationwide

#19. Manassas

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,705

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 18.6%

— #162 among cities in Virginia, #5,974 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,772

— #26 largest city in Virginia, #1,025 largest city nationwide

#18. Lake Ridge

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,741

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 17.1%

— #170 among cities in Virginia, #6,380 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,162

— #22 largest city in Virginia, #937 largest city nationwide

#17. Gainesville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,319

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 67.8%

— #38 among cities in Virginia, #1,504 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,112

— #67 largest city in Virginia, #2,487 largest city nationwide

#16. Leesburg

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,537

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 18.5%

— #163 among cities in Virginia, #5,994 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 48,250

— #18 largest city in Virginia, #897 largest city nationwide

#15. Cherry Hill

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,172

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 52.7%

— #51 among cities in Virginia, #2,076 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,683

— #47 largest city in Virginia, #1,933 largest city nationwide

#14. Linton Hall

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,296

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 24.8%

— #123 among cities in Virginia, #4,615 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,754

— #29 largest city in Virginia, #1,042 largest city nationwide

#13. Dale City

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,463

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 13.3%

— #198 among cities in Virginia, #7,523 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 72,088

— #14 largest city in Virginia, #539 largest city nationwide

#12. Stone Ridge

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,010

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 149.4%

— #14 among cities in Virginia, #517 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,039

— #88 largest city in Virginia, #2,914 largest city nationwide

#11. Loudoun Valley Estates

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,035

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 376.3%

— #6 among cities in Virginia, #133 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,436

— #111 largest city in Virginia, #3,652 largest city nationwide

#10. Reston

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,969

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 18.7%

— #157 among cities in Virginia, #5,937 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 63,226

— #15 largest city in Virginia, #643 largest city nationwide

#9. South Riding

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,895

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 47.4%

— #62 among cities in Virginia, #2,345 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 33,877

— #33 largest city in Virginia, #1,319 largest city nationwide

#8. Suffolk

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,780

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 14.3%

— #191 among cities in Virginia, #7,195 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 94,324

— #11 largest city in Virginia, #365 largest city nationwide

#7. Brambleton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,891

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 173.3%

— #13 among cities in Virginia, #419 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,486

— #48 largest city in Virginia, #1,946 largest city nationwide

#6. Virginia Beach

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,474

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 5.4%

— #287 among cities in Virginia, #11,351 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 459,470

— #1 largest city in Virginia, #42 largest city nationwide

#5. Richmond

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +24,782

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 12.3%

— #208 among cities in Virginia, #7,884 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 226,610

— #5 largest city in Virginia, #101 largest city nationwide

#4. Alexandria

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +25,820

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 19.3%

— #152 among cities in Virginia, #5,784 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 159,467

— #7 largest city in Virginia, #168 largest city nationwide

#3. Chesapeake

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +30,154

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 13.8%

— #193 among cities in Virginia, #7,353 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 249,422

— #2 largest city in Virginia, #90 largest city nationwide

#2. Woodbridge

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +40,684

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 1021.2%

— #3 among cities in Virginia, #36 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,668

— #24 largest city in Virginia, #971 largest city nationwide

#1. Arlington

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +41,176

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.9%

— #146 among cities in Virginia, #5,422 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 238,643

— #3 largest city in Virginia, #94 largest city nationwide