FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. (WRIC) — The Bishop-Anderson bridge — which connects two sections of Fort Gregg-Adams on either side of State Route 36 — will be re-dedicated to be the ‘Gold Star Bridge’ in honor of families of fallen service members.

A ceremony for the redesignation will occur at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in dedication to Gold Star families — who have an immediate family member who has died as a result of active-duty military service.

The bridge is one of many undergoing redesignation and comes after the decision to rename three Virginia military bases, including Fort Gregg-Adams, which was a result of Congress overriding the President’s veto of the defense spending bill in 2021.

A complete list of the streets and other facilities with new names can be found on the U.S. Army’s website.