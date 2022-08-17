RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption.

The two brothers, Davon and Tavon Woods, started walking 20 miles per state. The pair started Tuesday morning in North Chesterfield and made their way to the Virginia Capitol.

Davon and Tavon Woods walking from Chesterfield to Richmond, Virginia and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the need for families to adopt children in foster care. Photo credit: Paul Nevadomski for 8News

Their goals for their organization, Foster Kids Matter, include opening a transitional home for kids aging out of foster care and a long-term facility for foster kids.

“Whew, gosh this has been a tough journey,” Davon told 8News. “But just like I’ve always said we’ve got to keep pushing.”

“We learned how to turn our pain into our motivation,” Tavon said. “So that’s why we’re walking and walking the extra mile for these kids in the foster care system.”

A family met Davon and Tavon Woods in Richmond to show them support as they were walking to raise awareness about foster care. Photo credit: Davon Woods

This weekend the twins will continue their walk through Maryland and Delaware.