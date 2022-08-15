BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Brunswick County school bus was involved in an accident with a car Monday as students were returning from school.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Kristy Somerville-Midgette said there was just one student on board at the time of the accident, in addition to the driver and a support staff member.

“I am grateful to report that no injuries were reported,” she wrote, adding that the student’s family was notified at the scene.

“Although an accident has occurred, we ask you to remember that this type of incident is extremely rare,” she wrote. “This incident is also a good reminder for all of us to be extra attentive as drivers with school back in session.”