BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Brunswick County school bus driver is facing charges after a bus ran off the road and overturned with nine children inside on Friday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 21, a school bus with nine children on board was driving westbound on Gasburg Road when the bus ran off of the road. The driver overcorrected and then went off the left side the road. The bus hit a guard rail and a tree, then overturned onto its side.

The children were all evaluated at the scene and none of them had to be taken to the hospital.

Credit: Virginia State Police

The driver of the bus, 58-year-old Carlean Amber Johnston of Lawrenceville, was taken to a hosptial in Emporia for treatment.

Johnston has now been charged with reckless driving.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.